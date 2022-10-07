World Markets

Lebanese banks close again after depositor hold-ups, bankers say

Lebanese banks have unamimously decided to close their doors to clients indefinitely after a spate of hold-ups by depositors seeking to retrieve funds frozen in the banking system because of the country's financial meltdown, two bankers told Reuters.

Banks will continue urgent operations for clients and back-office services for businesses, the bankers said.

Banks closed for about a week last month after several hold-ups by frustrated depositors.

