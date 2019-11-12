Lebanese bank staff union calls for strike action on Wednesday

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

A union representing Lebanese bank employees called for a strike to continue on Wednesday, its president said, extending industrial action that shut down banks across the country on Tuesday.

BEIRUT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A union representing Lebanese bank employees called for a strike to continue on Wednesday, its president said, extending industrial action that shut down banks across the country on Tuesday.

George al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees, told Reuters a decision had been taken to extend the strike and a statement would follow shortly.

The strike has been called over concerns for the safety of bank staff from customers demanding access to their deposits and protesters demonstrating outside branches.

(Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((thomas.perry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.perry.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More