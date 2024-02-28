Leather at Acne Studios, shaggy coats at Dries Van Noten for Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - For his fall/winter runway presentation, Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson showed slick, all leather looks and long, tailored jackets on Wednesday at Paris Fashion Week.

The collection was "rooted in toughness and human form, leather and denim," said the show notes, affixed to each seat.

"A celebration of uncompromising femininity."

Leather bodysuits had high necks and voluminous sleeves and were left unzipped in the back, while floor-sweeping trench coats were tightly fitted.

Softening the lineup were all-white looks, including a long gown with buttons running down to the navel as well as an earth-coloured dress worn with a thick, furry scarf.

Dries Van Noten, who showed earlier on Wednesday, also featured thick scarves in his catwalk show, including one with sparkles that framed the model's head like a pillow.

The Puig-owned label's lineup came in pastels, grey and light browns, and included coats and bomber jackets with rounded shoulders, as well as tailored suits embellished with shimmery beadwork.

"It’s the way that he drapes, it’s the way that he styles, it’s the way that he designs these clothes — there’s always a woman in mind," said fashion commentator Hanan Besovic, known for his Instagram account @ideservecouture.

French-Moroccan creative director Charaf Tajer also held a runway show on Wednesday, for his label Casablanca's collection called "Venus as a Boy."

Held in the historic Paris Bouglione circus house, models walked the circular runway showcasing sporty tracksuits, cheerleader skirts and sheer, fitted skirts with slits.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 5, with upcoming shows from Chanel, Hermes HRMS.PA, Kering-owned PRTP.PA Balenciaga and LVMH's LVMH.PA Louis Vuitton.

