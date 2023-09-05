News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Leasing firm Avolon finalises Airbus order for 20 A330neo aircraft

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 05, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company Avolon on Tuesday said it had signed a binding agreement to purchase 20 Airbus AIR.PA A330neo widebody aircraft, firming up a memorandum of understanding signed at the Paris Airshow in June.

Avolon said in a statement that the deliveries would take place from 2025 to 2028.

It also confirmed that 50 of the narrowbody A320neo aircraft Avolon has on order with Airbus would convert to the larger A321neo model.

(Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.