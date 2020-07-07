Companies
Leasing firm Avolon cancels another 27 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Conor Humphries Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Aircraft lessor Avolon on Tuesday said it had cancelled 27 Boeing 737 MAX planes since the end of March, in addition to the 75 it cancelled in the first three months of the year.

The Dublin-based firm also said it had removed commitments to acquire one Airbus AIR.PA A330neo aircraft due to deliver in 2022 and deferred three A320neo family aircraft from 2020/21 to 2022.

