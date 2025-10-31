Leasing a Car Can Be Smart — If You Follow These 3 Rules

Leasing is usually a good fit for drivers who don’t want the hassle of long-term ownership and enjoy driving a new vehicle every few years. Generally, you will be paying the same amount each month on a current-year vehicle with a warranty of 24 to 36 months. At the end of the lease, you can decide to buy the vehicle or give the car back.

Trending Now: I Asked a Mechanic How To Make My Car Last 300,000 Miles: Here’s What He Said

For You: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

When leasing a car, it can be easy to overpay or get locked into terms that don’t work in your favor. But when armed with the right knowledge and a few essential rules, you can make it a practical and cost-effective choice.

CarEdge CEO Zach Shefska offered some vital information that can make leasing a vehicle a smart financial decision, including how to avoid some of the problems that may arise.

Negotiate the Price

Shefska explained that you should negotiate the selling price (capitalized cost) of the car you want to lease. If the price is lower, then your monthly payment will be lower, and you will have lower depreciation during the leasing term. If you want to see what the depreciation and base payment would look like for the car you are interested in, use the following formulas from South East Toyota Finance.

Selling Price – Residual Value = Depreciation

Depreciation ÷ Lease Term = Base Payment

According to Consumer Reports (CR), consumers should remember that the purchase-option price, mileage limit and downpayment can also be negotiated. Also, the more money you put down, the less your finance charges will be. CR also stated that the lease rate is determined by each individual’s credit score.

Read This: I’m a Mechanic: 3 Signs It’s Time To Retire Your Old Car

Check the Residual Value

According to Car and Driver, a vehicle’s residual value is its estimated worth at the end of the lease term. When checking the residual value, consumers should know that it comes from a percentage of the MSRP, not the negotiated price, and it dictates your monthly payment and buyout amount. If the residual value is higher, then the monthly payment will be lower, but the buyout price will be higher. The following factors are considered when determining the residual value: mileage of the car, safety ratings and the vehicle’s make, model and year.

Choose Manufacturer-Backed Financing

Manufacturer-backed financing may be the easiest choice for consumers who want to lease a car without the hassle of complicated negotiations. Car dealers and manufacturers usually have special rates and incentives like lease deals, low-interest financing and cash rebates to attract consumers. Each dealership will have its own contract with manufacturers that may affect a new car model’s price, so be sure to research the vehicle you want. Dealership prices will be higher or lower depending on which dealership you are interested in purchasing a vehicle.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Leasing a Car Can Be Smart — If You Follow These 3 Rules

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.