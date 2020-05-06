Leasing bosses expect modest 2020 jet deliveries due to crisis

Companies
Leasing industry leaders said on Wednesday deliveries of new jetliners would remain hampered this year as a result of uncertainties over demand and supply-chain difficulties, despite some speculation of a recovery in the second half.

BOC Aviation 2588.HK Chief Executive Robert Martin predicted that combined Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N deliveries would be "at the lower end of the 600-1,000 range".

DAE Capital Chief Executive Firoz Tarapore said the partial easing of lockdowns in coming months would be crucial, but it was "hard to imagine a very robust number" for 2020 deliveries.

The executives were speaking in a Flightglobal webinar. Airbus predicted 880 deliveries in 2020 before pulling forecasts due to the crisis, while Boeing has suspended guidance since its 737 MAX was grounded last year. Both have cut output plans.

