Lear's Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Remain Flat Y/Y

Lear Corp. LEA reported its second quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23, thanks to better-than-expected revenues and profits from the Seating and E-System segments. The bottom line, however, decreased from $3.60 reported in the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, revenues remained flat year over year at $6.03 billion and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion.

Segmental Performance

Sales of the Seating segment totaled $4.47 billion in the reported quarter, up from $4.45 billion generated in the year-ago quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion. Adjusted segment earnings amounted to $298.9 million, down from $302.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276 million. The segment recorded adjusted margins of 6.7% of sales, down from 6.8% recorded in the previous year’s quarter.

Sales of the E-Systems segment totaled $1.56 billion, which fell 0.6% year over year but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. Adjusted segmental earnings amounted to $75.8 million, down from $82.2 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67 million. For the E-Systems segment, the adjusted margin was 4.9% of sales, down from 5.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Performance by Region

Sales in the North America region decreased 1.3% year over year to $2.52 billion in the quarter under review, but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion.

Sales in the Europe and Africa region fell 0.39% year over year to $2.16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion.

Sales in the Asia region totaled $1.14 billion in the quarter, which increased 6.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion.

Sales in the South America region totaled $203.3 million in the quarter, down from $213.9 million generated in the year-ago period and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235 million.

Financial Position & Other Tidbits

The company had $888 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 28, 2025, compared with $1.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $2.76 billion as of June 28, 2025, up from 2024-end levels.

During the quarter under discussion, net cash used in operating activities totaled $296.2 million. The company posted an FCF of $170.8 million in the quarter.

During the quarter, LEA repurchased 271,117 shares of its common stock for a total of $25 million. At the end of the quarter, Lear had a remaining share repurchase authorization of nearly $1 billion.

LEA Provides 2025 Guidance

Lear projects its full-year net sales in the band of $22.47-$23.07 billion. Core operating earnings are envisioned in the range of $955-$1,095 million.

Operating cash flow is projected between $1.01 billion and $1.11 billion. Lear anticipates FCF in the band of $420-$520 million. Capital spending is now estimated to be $590 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.57 billion and $1.71 billion.

LEA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

