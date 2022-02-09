Lear's (LEA) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

Lear Corporation LEA reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share, plunging around 67% year over year. The bottom line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. Higher-than-expected contribution from both the company’s segments led to the upside.



In the reported quarter, revenues declined around 7% year over year to $4,879.8 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,675.9 million.

Segment Performances

Sales in the Seating segment totaled $3,641 million in fourth-quarter 2021, reflecting a 6.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s $3,899 million. Nonetheless, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,521 million. Adjusted segmental earnings came in at $198.7 million, declining from $295.2 million recorded in fourth-quarter 2020, but topping the consensus mark of $173 million. The segment recorded adjusted margins of 5.5% of sales, a decline from 7.6% in the previous-year quarter.



Sales in the E-Systems segment summed $1,239 million, down around 8% year over year. The figure, however, topped the consensus mark of $1,163 million. Adjusted segmental earnings amounted to $37.7 million, plummeting from $102.6 million. The metric, however, surpassed the consensus mark of $33 million. For the E-Systems segment, the adjusted margin was 3% of sales, down from 7.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

The company had $1,318.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $1,306.7 million recorded at 2020-end. It had long-term debt of $2,595.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021, up from $2,300.3 million on Dec 31, 2020.



At fourth quarter-end, net cash used in operating activities totaled around $167 million. In the reported period, its capital expenditure amounted to $179.6 million. Free cash flow (FCF) was a negative $12.7 million against a positive cash flow of $233.8 million in the previous-year quarter. The company increased quarterly cash dividend to 77 cents per share, on par with the pre-pandemic level.

2022 Guidance

Full-year net sales are expected within $20.8-$22.3 billion. Core operating earnings are envisioned in the band of $900-$1200 million. Lear also anticipates FCF in the band of $300-$600 million. Capital spending is anticipated to be within $650-$700 million. Adjusted EBITDA has been forecast in the range of $1,500-$1,800 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Lear has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked players in the auto space include Goodyear Tire GT and Tesla TSLA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and Genuine Parts GPC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Goodyear has an expected earnings growth rate of 51.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 1.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Goodyear’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. GT pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 228.5%, on average. The stock has also rallied 64.1% over a year.



Tesla has an expected earnings growth rate of 35.21% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 5% upward over the past 60 days.



Tesla’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. TSLA pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.38%, on average. The stock has also rallied 5.1% over a year.



Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.03% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised around 2.2% upward over the past 60 days.



Genuine Parts’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. GPC pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 16%, on average. The stock has also rallied 23.8% over a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.