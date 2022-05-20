Lear's (LEA) Buyout of Thagora to Enhance Productivity

Lear Corporation LEA recently announced that it has acquired Thagora Technology SRL, a privately held company specializing in material utilization hardware and software technologies



Iasi, Romania-based Thagora's proprietary solutions will be harmonious with Lear's sustainable manufacturing processes by limiting scrap and energy usage during the production process. Moreover, Thagora's Industry 4.0 technology will boost manufacturing operations through engineering and logistics, including improved material traceability and facility footprint utilization.



Lear noted that the acquisition will offer it access to scalable, smart-manufacturing tools which can be leveraged to drive innovation and quality. In turn, Thagora will get a scope to strengthen its regional foothold.



Lear has been gaining from strategic acquisitions. The buyout of M&N Plastics, concluded in March 2021, has increased the vertical integration in E-Systems unit. The buyout of Kongsberg has strengthened Lear’s Seating business. The deal has expanded its seat component capabilities and has added innovative technologies to further differentiate Lear’s product offerings, thereby enhancing both top-and bottom-line growth. The consolidated three-year (2022-2024) sales backlog of around $3.3 billion is likely to buoy the firm's top line.



Southfield, MI-based Lear is a Tier 1 supplier to the global automotive industry. The company supplies automotive seating and electrical systems (E-Systems). It caters to several major automakers in the world. The primary customers of the company are automotive original equipment manufacturers. Lear’s products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a team of around 160,100 employees located in 38 countries.



Shares of Lear have declined 26.2% over the past year compared with its industry’s 50.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LEA currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked players in the auto space include BRP Group, Inc. DOOO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Genuine Parts Company GPC and Standard Motor Products SMP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BRP Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.2% for fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 7.2% upward in the past 60 days.



BRP Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. DOOO pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 68%, on average. The stock has declined 15.3% over the past year.



Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 13% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been marginally revised 2.5% upwards in the past 60 days.



Genuine Parts’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. GPC pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.34%, on average. The stock has gained 0.4% over the past year.



Standard Motor has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 2% upward in the past 60 days.



Standard Motor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. SMP pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.34%, on average. The stock has lost 13% over the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.