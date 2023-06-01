Learning Technologies Group (LSE:LTG) Price Target Decreased by 5.96% to 161.01

The average one-year price target for Learning Technologies Group (LSE:LTG) has been revised to 161.01 / share. This is an decrease of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 171.21 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 215.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.42% from the latest reported closing price of 101.00 / share.

Learning Technologies Group Maintains 1.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Learning Technologies Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTG is 0.25%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.85% to 27,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 12,411K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,868K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 4.03% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,498K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 8.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,113K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 16.63% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,599K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 19.72% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 962K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 16.45% over the last quarter.

