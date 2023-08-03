Learning Technologies Group (LSE:LTG) Price Target Decreased by 13.12% to 139.89

The average one-year price target for Learning Technologies Group (LSE:LTG) has been revised to 139.89 / share. This is an decrease of 13.12% from the prior estimate of 161.01 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.95 to a high of 194.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.51% from the latest reported closing price of 75.00 / share.

Learning Technologies Group Maintains 2.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.13%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Learning Technologies Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTG is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 27,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 12,411K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,868K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 4.03% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,498K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 8.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,114K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 20.06% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,574K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTG by 16.09% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 962K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

