Learn How To Save an Extra 10% on Gas in September by Fueling Up at Sam’s Club

You can earn 10% back on Sam’s Club fuel purchases when you spend $150 in club on the same day with a Sam’s Club credit card. The offer excludes online, fuel, Scan & Ship, same-day delivery and curbside pickup purchases. The savings deal is only available on each Wednesday in September — Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 — between 12:01 a.m. CT and 11:59 p.m. CT.

According to the FAQ section about the company’s savings deal, 10% is earned back in Sam’s Cash if you pay with a Sam’s Club Matersercard and as a statement credit if you pay with a Sam’s Club credit card. You can redeem your Sam’s Cash for in-club deals or online, including cash back for in-club purchases or for your Sam’s Club membership dues.

Make sure you use your Sam’s Club credit card for both the in-club and fuel purchases to earn the 10% back. Fuel purchases can qualify before or after qualifying in-club purchase(s).

For example, if you make a $50 fuel purchase with your Sam’s Club credit card at a Sam’s Club fuel station on Sept. 6, you can get $5 back in Sam’s Cash or as a statement credit when you spend $150 in club purchases.

If you aren’t a Sam’s Club member yet or you don’t have a Sam’s Club credit card, you can still take advantage of this deal. You can visit any club location and apply at the membership desk or apply online. Sam’s Club has two membership options — Club and Plus — costing $50 or $110 per year, respectively. You’ll also need to apply for a Sam’s Club credit card or Mastercard by visiting your local club’s membership desk or applying online. However, you cannot qualify for the deal until you receive the physical card, which takes up to ten business days from the date of account opening.

