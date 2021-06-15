"Learn, Change, Grow": Interview with Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera (COUR)

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses of all kinds to rewrite their playbooks. Employee engagement and communication, customer service, supply chain management—it’s all been redefined and will shift again as employees begin to return to the office. Central to this seismic shift is a new definition of leadership that is emerging. In this series, we speak with today’s leading CEOs about how they’re reimagining their role as they guide their organizations through this next phase of the pandemic.

Today, we’re talking to Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of online learning platform Coursera. The Mountain View, California-based company offers people access to online courses and degrees from top universities, a business that boomed throughout the pandemic. The number of registered users at Coursera grew 65% year over year in 2020, and for the fiscal year ending December 31, revenue grew 59% over 2019. We spoke to Maggioncalda about why he believes “learn, change, grow” is the name of the game for growth companies, how he managed a remote workforce, and why he’s not asking employees to come back into the office five days a week. Some excerpts from our conversation:

You were a CEO for many years before the pandemic. What’s been your guiding principle over the years?

I’ve been a CEO for 25 years and I’ve said for a long time that to be a growth company CEO, you need to embrace learn, change and grow. That’s what it’s about. And the reasons for this are very pragmatic. If you’re a growth company, you need to find opportunities to build a business that others have not yet found. What creates opportunity is change. So if you can spot what’s happening, move quickly, and then continually adapt to the feedback as to whether you’re solving customer needs and beating your competitors, that’s the name of the game.

How did you operationalize what you just described?

I had a clear strategy. I don’t care how good your culture is, if you don’t have a clear strategy you’re not playing for a big opportunity. A great culture will not necessarily create a great business. You have to identify which customers you are trying to please, which problem you are trying to solve, and what solution solves the problem.

And how did that all come together during the pandemic?

To me what’s very important for learning and changing are feedback loops. They need to be institutionalized. The ability to create structural institutionalized feedback loops is really important for visibility, learning and change. And also a signal to see whether you’re on the right track or not. So the first feedback loop is your customers, the second is your employees, the third is your partners, the fourth is competitors, and the fifth is investors. That’s how I see it. So I’ll show you what I mean.

It turns out that on Friday, January 31, 2020, one of our partners from Duke University sent me an email. Duke has a joint venture with Wuhan University in China. So he said there’s some SARS-like virus that has caused them to quarantine all the professors and students and they needed to use Coursera for Campus immediately. Fast-forward a few weeks and it’s Thursday, February 27. I was at Rice University and I’m in the cab on the way to the airport and I heard that the Prime Minister of Japan was closing all the schools in Japan. I immediately sent an email to our team saying I think every school in the world is going to wind up closing. I think this is going to become a pandemic.

As a leader what was your next step?

The first point of leadership was recognition that something was changing and it could be something very big. And the way that you recognize that is through feedback loops. I happened to have a relationship with Duke, they happened to have a relationship with China, and I got information before a lot of other people. The second thing we did was organize. We got the team together and said, here’s what’s happening and here’s each person’s role. This is what needs to happen and here’s who owns it.

How did it change how you communicated as a leader?

What I knew was that change was going to be happening really fast and we needed really tight communication cycles. And because we were going to Zoom I knew that would afford us the opportunity to check in a lot more frequently. So we set up daily stand-ups at the executive level. We used to meet once a week, but then we moved it to once a day. Every day we got on Zoom at 12 noon and talked through everything that was happening in the company and with our people. We realized very quickly that emotional support was going to be important. I wanted our team to talk to people, ask them ‘how are you doing, what’s happening in your life?’ and then have leaders share what was happening in their lives. And pretty honestly. We knew right away that moms with young kids who couldn’t be in school were going to have a very difficult time. So we paid attention to who was struggling and made accommodations that were needed.

How quickly were you able to do all this?

Here’s the thing: we didn’t have to create a bunch of new stuff. I had always done ‘ask me anything’ meetings and I’ve always done all the new person orientations for Coursera virtually anyway, so when we had to move to these things during quarantine it wasn’t that different. Those structures and processes served us really well.

Now companies are beginning the return to the office. What does that look like for Coursera?

Before we shut down the office in 2020, I was in our cafeteria with our head of HR and we were chatting. We’ve both been in Silicon Valley for a long time and we understood the war for talent. So now here we were about to send everyone home for remote work and I said, ‘We’re never going to be able to ask these employees to come back to the office five days a week.’ And he said ‘I think you’re right.’

How did you know that back then?

I know people hate their commutes. If we try to pull them back to the office everyday, and Slack and Facebook doesn’t, our people are going to quit. If the top engineers don’t have to go to the office to get their jobs done, they’re going to pick the companies that fit their lifestyle best. So I said, let’s get on the offensive and make it clear that we’re not asking people to come into the office five days a week. And when I hear company leaders say they’re going to make all their people come back to the office, I think they just don’t understand how this is going to work. Unless you accept the fact that you’re going to lose your top talent, then this is probably a strategy that’s not going to be sustainable for you. Because if nothing else, Coursera is going to be picking off your best software developers, your best data scientists. We’ll be picking off all your great talent.

Were you always so pro-remote?

No! I was totally the CEO who said in February 2020, I want everyone in the office five days a week. I have completely changed my stripes on this. When we went to remote work, I thought it wasn’t going to be really productive, but that we would have to figure it out because of the competitive dynamics of the labor market. But then we started working remotely, and it’s not all better, but wow, we’ve been super productive. And so for the next six months, we’re going to be learning how to do this hybrid work thing. And we’ll keep learning and iterating, and watching companies define best practices. And we’ll copy some of them. And through all of this, I know we’ll figure it out.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.