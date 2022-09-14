Lear To Supply Electrification Tech For GM's Ultium Global Electric Vehicle Platform

(RTTNews) - Lear Corp. (LEA) said it will supply key electrification technologies for General Motors' Ultium global electric vehicle platform.

The technologies include Battery Disconnect Units, Intercell Connect Boards and Wire Harnesses.

Battery Disconnect Units are the primary interface between the battery pack and the vehicle's electrical system. Lear's patent-holding and PACE Award-winning BDU has first-to-market thermal management innovations that enable vehicles to charge faster and drive farther.

Intercell Connect Boards are the electrical and mechanical frames that hold together multiple individual battery cells to form an integrated battery module.

Wire harnesses provide electric voltage and distribute power safely and efficiently throughout the vehicle.

