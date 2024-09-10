Lear Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Lear (NYSE:LEA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $144.75, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. This current average has decreased by 6.83% from the previous average price target of $155.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Lear by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $132.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $150.00 $160.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $132.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $166.00 $179.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $165.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $127.00 $141.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $128.00 $136.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $139.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $136.00 $142.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lear's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lear's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lear's Background

Lear designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), seat heating and cooling, foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution and connection systems and electronic systems include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, on-board battery chargers, high-voltage battery management systems, high-voltage power distribution systems, domain controllers, telematics control units, gateway modules, vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving, embedded control software, cloud and mobile device software and services, and cybersecurity. Lear's largest customer and regional market is GM and North America at 20% and 44% of 2022 revenue, respectively.

Breaking Down Lear's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lear showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.22% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lear's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lear's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lear's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

