Lear Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.69, changing hands as high as $113.81 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $63.20 per share, with $143.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.99.

