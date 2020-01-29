Lear Shares Climb More Than 1%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lear Corp. are up 1.35 percent in the morning trade on Wednesday, at $127.22. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at $125.53, down 3.6 percent.

The automotive technology firm reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, on sales of $4.8 billion, both coming in better than the consensus estimate. Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter on sales of $4.5 billion.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net sales in a range of $19.4 billion to $20.2 billion. The Street expects sales of $19.93 billion for the year.

