Lear Restores FY25 Net Sales Guidance In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, automotive technology company Lear Corp. (LEA) restored its core operating earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects core operating earnings in a range of $955 million to $1.095 billion on net sales between $22.47 billion and $23.07 billion.

On average, 13 analysts polled expect the company to report net sales of $22.67 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.