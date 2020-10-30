Lear Reinitiates FY20 Sales Outlook In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, automotive technology firm Lear Corp. (LEA) reinstated financial outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net sales in a range of $16.35 billion to $16.65 billion and core operating earnings in a range of $520 million to $580 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.27 per share on sales of $16.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Industry conditions have stabilized over the last few months, and while there is still uncertainty with respect to the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company decided to reinstitute guidance at this time.

