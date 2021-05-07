US Markets
LEA

Lear profit more than doubles on strong automobile demand

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

U.S. auto parts maker Lear Corp said on Friday its first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by robust demand for automobiles in key markets including China.

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Lear Corp LEA.N said on Friday its first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by robust demand for automobiles in key markets including China.

Net income attributable to Lear rose to $203.7 million, or $3.36 per share, in the quarter ended April 3, from $76.4 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular