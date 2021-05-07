Lear profit more than doubles on strong automobile demand

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Lear Corp LEA.N said on Friday its first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by robust demand for automobiles in key markets including China.

Net income attributable to Lear rose to $203.7 million, or $3.36 per share, in the quarter ended April 3, from $76.4 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.