News & Insights

Stocks

Lear price target lowered to $127 from $135 at Goldman Sachs

October 24, 2024 — 06:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs lowered the firm’s price target on Lear (LEA) to $127 from $135 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results topped estimates, though consensus had been lowered after its September pre-announcement that 2024 was tracking more negatively than its prior guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The implied Q4 revenue and core operating income guidance of $5.46B and $227M is also below the Street, though Lear attributed the lower 2024 outlook to incrementally weaker customer production plans, especially in Europe, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LEA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.