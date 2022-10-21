Lear (NYSE:LEA) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Lear (NYSE:LEA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lear, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$623m ÷ (US$13b - US$5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Lear has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 10.0%.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lear Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Lear, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Lear's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 25% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Lear does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

