Lear (NYSE:LEA) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Lear (NYSE:LEA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lear is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$749m ÷ (US$13b - US$5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Lear has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

NYSE:LEA Return on Capital Employed May 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Lear's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lear here for free.

What Can We Tell From Lear's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Lear's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.1% from 24% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Lear's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Lear is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 75% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 4 warning signs for Lear that we think you should be aware of.

