Lear (NYSE:LEA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.77

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 29th of December to US$0.77. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Lear's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Lear's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 40.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:LEA Historic Dividend November 23rd 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.50 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$3.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Lear's EPS has declined at around 7.0% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Lear's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Lear's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lear that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



