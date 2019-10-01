Lear Names Jason Cardew To Succeed Jeff Vanneste As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Automotive technology firm Lear Corp. (LEA) announced Tuesday that it has appointed Jason Cardew to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2019. He will report to President and CEO Ray Scott.

Cardew will succeed Jeffrey Vanneste, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company, effective October 31, 2019. He will continue in a non-executive, consulting and advisory role to Lear's senior management team through February 2020.

Since joining the company in 1992, Cardew has served in various operational and commercial finance roles with increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Interim CFO and, most recently, Vice President of Finance for Lear's Seating and E-Systems businesses.

