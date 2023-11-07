Lear (LEA) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lifts '23 Sales View

Lear Corp LEA reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share, which increased from $2.33 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 per share. Higher-than-expected revenues from both the Seating and E-Systems segments led to the outperformance. In the reported quarter, revenues increased 10% year over year to $5,781 million. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,507.

Segment Performance

Sales of the Seating segment totaled $4,284.9 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a 10.2% increase from the year-ago quarter and surpassing our estimate of $4,005 million, thanks to higher-than-expected volumes, strong backlog and acquisition benefits. Adjusted segment earnings came in at $274.9 million, up from $254.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The segment recorded adjusted margins of 6.4% of sales, down from 6.6% in the previous year quarter.

Sales in the E-Systems segment were $1,496.1 million, up 10.5% year over year and ahead of our estimate of $1,370 million on strong volumes and backlog. Adjusted segmental earnings amounted to $78.9 million, up from $53.4 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. For the E-Systems segment, the adjusted margin was 5.3% of sales, up from 3.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Performance by Region

Sales in the North America region increased 4.2% year over year to $2,381.4 million in the quarter under review and exceeded our projection of $2,245.5 million.

Sales in the Europe and Africa region grew 26.8% year over year to $2,015.4 million in the quarter. The metric also topped our estimate of $1,867.3 million.

Sales in the Asia region totaled $1,142.5 million in the quarter, surpassing our forecast of $1,049 million and almost flat year over year.

Sales in the South America region rose 7.2% year over year to $241.7 million in the quarter, falling short of our prediction of $264 million.

Financial Position

The company had $979.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $1,114.9 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2022. Long-term debt was $2,742.1 million at the quarter end compared with a debt of $2,591.2 million as of 2022-end.

During the quarter under discussion, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $403.8 million, a noticeable improvement from $252.1 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. In the reported period, its capital expenditure amounted to $153.2 million, up from $140.4 million. The company registered a free cash flow (FCF) of $250.6 million in the quarter under review compared with $111.7 million in the previous-year quarter.

During the quarter, LEA repurchased 521,552 shares of its common stock for a total of $74.9 million. At the end of the quarter, Lear had a remaining share repurchase authorization of nearly $1.1 billion, which will expire on Dec 31, 2024. In the third quarter of 2023, Lear returned $120 million to investors via buybacks and dividends.

2023 Guidance Revised

Lear projects its full-year net sales in the band of $23,100-$23,300 million, up from the prior range of $22,350-$23,050 million and from $20,891 million recorded in 2022. Core operating earnings are now envisioned in the range of $1,085-$1,125 million compared with the previous forecast of $1,010-$1,140 million and marking an uptick from $871 million generated in 2022. Operating cash flow is projected within $1,230-$1,270 million, compared with $1,180-$1,280 million guided earlier. Lear anticipates FCF in the band of $555-$595 million, up from the previous projection of $480-$580 million. Capital spending is now forecast at around $675 million, down from $700 million guided earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is envisioned to be between $1,685 million and $1,725 million, compared with the prior guidance of $1,610-$1,740 million.

