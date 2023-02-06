Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, '23 View Upbeat

Lear LEA reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.81 per share, surging from $1.22 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 per share. Higher-than-expected earnings across both business segments led to the outperformance.



In the reported quarter, revenues increased 10% year over year to $5,370.9 million. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,226 million.

Lear Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lear Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lear Corporation Quote

Segment Performance & Quarter Highlights

Sales for the Seating segment totaled $4,036.8 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a 10% increase from the year-ago quarter and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,918 million. Adjusted segmental earnings came in at $275.1 million, up 38.5% from a year ago. The reported figure topped the consensus mark of $263 million. The segment recorded adjusted margins of 6.8% of sales, up from 5.5% in the previous-year quarter.



Sales in the E-Systems segment were $1,334.1 million, up 7.7% year over year. However, the figure lagged behind the consensus mark of $1,337 million. Adjusted segmental earnings amounted to $63.9 million, rising 69.5% from the corresponding quarter of 2021. The metric also beat the consensus mark of $61 million. For the E-Systems segment, the adjusted margin was 4.8% of sales, up from 3% in the year-ago quarter.

Performance by Region

Sales in the North America region increased 18.2% year over year to $2,235.2 million in the quarter and topped the consensus mark of $2,114 million.



Sales in the South America region grew nearly 11.2% year over year to $220.2 million in the quarter. The metric lagged the consensus mark of $241 million.



Sales in the Europe and Africa region increased 13.3% year over year to $1,821.3 million in the quarter, topping the consensus mark of $1,563 million.



Sales in the Asia region fell 7.5% year over year to $1,094.2 million in the quarter, which also lagged the consensus mark of $1,329 million.

Financial Position

The company had $1,114.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at the quarter’s end versus $1,318.3 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2021. Lear had long-term debt of $2,591.2 million at the quarter end, lower than a debt of $2,595.2 million as of 2021-end.



At the fourth quarter-end, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $537 million, a noticeable improvement from the $167 million of cash inflow in the corresponding quarter of 2021. In the reported period, its capital expenditure amounted to $195.3 million, up from $179.6 million. The company registered a free cash flow of $342 million in the quarter under review compared with a negative free cash flow of $13 million in the previous-year quarter.



During the quarter, LEA repurchased 195,897 shares of its common stock for a total of $25.1 million. At the end of the quarter, Lear had a remaining share repurchase authorization of nearly $1.2 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Lear returned $71 million to investors via buybacks and dividends.

2023 Guidance

Lear projects its full-year net sales in the band of $21,200-$22,200 million, up from $20,891 million recorded in 2022. Core operating earnings are envisioned in the range of $875-$1,075 million, implying an uptick from $871 generated in 2022. Operating cash flow is projected within $1,075-$1,225 million. Lear anticipates FCF in the band of $375-$525 million. Capital spending forecast is $700 million. Adjusted EBITDA is envisioned within the range of $1,475-$1,675 million.

