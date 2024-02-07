Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Lear Corp LEA reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, which increased from $2.81 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line however missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 per share.



In the reported quarter, revenues increased 9% year over year to $5.8 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.65 billion.

Lear Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lear Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lear Corporation Quote

Segment Performance

Sales of the Seating segment totaled $4.34 billion in the reported quarter, reflecting a 7.4% increase from the year-ago quarter and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion, thanks to solid backlog and acquisition benefits. Adjusted segment earnings came in at $293.8 million, up from $275.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The segment recorded adjusted margins of 6.8% of sales, which is in line with the previous year's quarter.



Sales in the E-Systems segment were $1.5 billion, up 12.8% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion on a solid backlog. Adjusted segmental earnings amounted to $84 million, up from $63.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. For the E-Systems segment, the adjusted margin was 5.6% of sales, up from 4.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Performance by Region

Sales in the North America region increased 1.3% year over year to $2.27 billion in the quarter under review and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion.



Sales in the Europe and Africa region grew 19.2% year over year to $2.17 billion in the quarter. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion.



Sales in the Asia region totaled $1.17 billion in the quarter, rising 7.3% year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion.



Sales in the South America region rose 0.5% year over year to $221.4 million in the quarter, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208 million.

Financial Position

The company had $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $1.11 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2022. Long-term debt was $2.74 billion as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with a debt of $2.59 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2022.



During the quarter under discussion, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $569.7 million, an improvement from $537.2 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. In the reported period, its capital expenditure amounted to $193.2 million, down from $195.3 million. The company registered a free cash flow (“FCF”) of $376.5 million in the quarter under review compared with $341.9 million in the previous year’s quarter.



During the quarter, LEA repurchased 1,290,639 shares of its common stock for a total of $175 million. At the end of the quarter, Lear had a remaining share repurchase authorization of nearly $916 million, which will expire on Dec 31, 2024.

2024 Guidance

It projects its full-year net sales in the band of $24-$24.6 billion, up from $23.5 billion recorded in 2023. Core operating earnings are envisioned in the range of $1,155-$1,305 million, marking an uptick from $1,120 million generated in 2023.



Operating cash flow is projected to be between $1,275 million and $1,425 million compared with $1,249.3 million generated in 2023. Lear anticipates FCF in the band of $600-$750 million compared with $638.2 million generated in 2023. Capital spending is now forecasted to be around $675 million, up from $626.5 million registered in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is envisioned to be between $1,795 million and $1,945 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LEA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space are Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC, Oshkosh Corporation OSK and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.8% and 37.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up 16 cents and 22 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 6.7% and 4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 8 cents and 22 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4% and 67.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 22 cents each in the past seven days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lear Corporation (LEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.