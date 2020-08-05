Lear (LEA) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Top, Down Y/Y

Lear Corporation’s LEA second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss came in at $4.14 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of $4.98.

Higher-than-expected revenues in both of the company’s segments led to this narrower-than-expected loss. Notably, sales in the Seating and E-Systems segments totaled $1,755 million and $689.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,325 million and $399 million, respectively. The company had recorded earnings of $3.78 per share in second-quarter 2019.

At the end of the second quarter, adjusted net loss was $248.6 million, as against the prior-year quarter’s net income of $235.8 million.

In the reported quarter, revenues plummeted 51% year over year to $2,445 million. This downside resulted from lower production amid the coronavirus pandemic and foreign-exchange rate fluctuations. The top-line figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,136 million.

The company’s core operating loss was $248.3 million, as against the earnings of $351.6 million reported in second-quarter 2019.

Segment Performances

In the June-end quarter, sales in the Seating segment totaled $1,755 million, significantly down 54.3% year over year. Adjusted segmental loss came in at $102.1 million, as against the earnings of $314.5 million witnessed in the second quarter of 2019. However, the loss came in much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $143 million. The segment recorded negative adjusted margins of 5.8% of sales.

Sales in the E-Systems segment summed $689.6 million, marking a 41% plunge, year over year, in the reported quarter. Adjusted segmental loss amounted to $91 million, as against the earnings of $93.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. This loss is, however, narrower than the consensus mark of a loss of $106 million. For the E-Systems segment, adjusted margin was a negative 13.2% of sales.

Financial Position

The company had $1,775.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Jul 4, 2020, compared with $1,487.7 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. It had a long-term debt of $2302.7 million as of Jul 4, 2020, compared with $2,293.7 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019.

At the end of the April-June quarter, Lear’s net operating cash outflow was $524.5 million, as against the cash inflow of $404.3 million as of Jun 29, 2019. During the reported period, its capital expenditure amounted to $86.1 million, down from the $136.5 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter.

Lear has suspended the 2020 guidance as it expects the pandemic’s crippling impact to strain its operations in the days to come.

