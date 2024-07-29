Lear (LEA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised

Lear Corp. LEA reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, which increased from $3.33 recorded in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34. In the reported quarter, revenues increased 0.2% year over year to $6.01 billion and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 billion.

Segment Performance

Sales of the Seating segment totaled $4,447 million in the reported quarter, down from $4,468 million generated in the year-ago quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,450 million. Adjusted segment earnings came in at $302.1 million, down from $322.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and also missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $311 million. The segment recorded adjusted margins of 6.8% of sales compared with 7.2% recorded in the previous year's quarter.



Sales of the E-Systems segment were $1.57 billion, rising 2.2% year over and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. Adjusted segmental earnings amounted to $82.2 million, up from $63.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2023 and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77 million. For the E-Systems segment, the adjusted margin was 5.3% of sales, up from 4.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Performance by Region

Sales in the North America region increased 3.3% year over year to $2.55 billion in the quarter under review and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion.



Sales in the Europe and Africa region grew 0.9% year over year to $2.17 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion.



Sales in the Asia region totaled $1.07 billion in the quarter, declining 3.1% year over year and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion.



Sales in the South America region totaled $213.9 million in the quarter, down from $227.8 million generated in the year-ago period and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $222 billion.

Financial Position

The company had $950.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 29, 2024, compared with $1.2 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023. Long-term debt was $2.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2024, at similar levels with 2023 end.



During the quarter under discussion, net cash used in operating activities totaled $291.2 million. In the reported period, capital expenditure amounted to $120.8 million. The company registered free cash flow (“FCF”) of $170.4 million in the quarter.



During the quarter, LEA repurchased 477,932 shares of its common stock for a total of $60 million. At the end of the quarter, Lear had a remaining share repurchase authorization of nearly $1.4 billion.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Lear now projects its full-year net sales in the band of $23.23-$23.67 billion, down from the previous guidance of $24-$24.6 billion. Core operating earnings are envisioned in the range of $1.03-$1.20 billion, down from the previous estimate of $1.15-$1.30 billion.



Operating cash flow is projected between $1,135 million and $1,285 million, down from the previous outlook of $1,275-$1,425 million. Lear anticipates FCF in the band of $485-$635 million, down from the previous estimate of $600-$750 million. Capital spending is now estimated to be $650 million, down from the previous outlook of $675 million. Adjusted EBITDA is envisioned between $1,670 million and $1,840 million, down from the previous guidance of $1,795-$1,945 million.

