Lear Guides FY24 Net Sales In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, automotive technology company Lear Corp. (LEA), an automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, initiated its core operating earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects core operating earnings in a range of $1.155 billion to $1.305 billion on net sales between $24.00 billion and $24.60 billion.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $24.38 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.