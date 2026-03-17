Lear EVP and President Sells 7,133 Shares for $967,000

Key Points

Orsini sold 7,133 shares of Common Stock for a value of ~$967,000 on Feb. 26, 2026.

The transaction reduced his direct holdings by 29.81%, leaving 16,795 shares directly held post-sale.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; no indirect, trust, or entity shares were involved.

This sale follows a cadence of three sell events in the past year, with the size consistent with recent capacity-driven reductions.

10 stocks we like better than Lear ›

Frank C Orsini, EVP and President of Seating at Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), reported the sale of 7,133 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $967,000 on Feb. 26, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,133 Transaction value $967,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,795 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.23 million

Key questions

What proportion of Orsini's direct holdings was affected by this sale?

This transaction represented 29.81% of Orsini's direct ownership, reducing his position from 23,928 shares to 16,795 shares.

This transaction represented 29.81% of Orsini's direct ownership, reducing his position from 23,928 shares to 16,795 shares. How does the size of this sale compare to Orsini's recent insider transactions?

The 7,133 shares sold are in line with the recent median sell size of 8,354 shares across Orsini's last three sell transactions since August 2025, reflecting a pattern of regular reductions as his available share capacity declines.

The 7,133 shares sold are in line with the recent median sell size of 8,354 shares across Orsini's last three sell transactions since August 2025, reflecting a pattern of regular reductions as his available share capacity declines. Were any indirect or derivative interests involved in this filing?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect holdings, trusts, or derivative securities reported in this transaction.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect holdings, trusts, or derivative securities reported in this transaction. What is the broader context of Orsini's trading activity over the past year?

Since August of last year, Orsini has made three open-market sales, cumulatively reducing his direct holdings by 58.82%.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 164,300 Revenue (TTM) $23.26 billion Net income (TTM) $436.8 million 1-year price change 36.85%

Company snapshot

Designs, manufactures, and supplies automotive seating systems, electrical distribution systems, and related components, with revenue primarily from its Seating and E-Systems segments.

Operates a business model focused on supplying original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with integrated solutions, leveraging global scale and advanced engineering capabilities.

Serves automotive OEMs worldwide, targeting manufacturers of automobiles, light trucks, and sport utility vehicles across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

Lear Corporation is a leading global supplier in the automotive parts sector, specializing in advanced seating and electrical systems for major vehicle manufacturers. The company leverages a large, diversified workforce and a global footprint to deliver integrated solutions that support OEMs in multiple regions. Its competitive edge is driven by a combination of engineering expertise, broad product offerings, and longstanding industry relationships.

What this transaction means for investors

While it can be helpful to watch the movements of company insiders, it’s important to remember that they may buy or sell shares for any number of reasons, including taxes or liquidity. That said, Orsini’s sale came at a good time, with Lear Corp.’s 36.85% gain over the last year as of Feb. 26 trouncing the S&P 500’s 17.48% total return over the same time period.

The company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Feb. 4. Revenue was a 5% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter, but full-year revenue was flat compared to 2024. Q4 earnings per share were $1.58 under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), compared to $1.61 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also repurchased $175 million of shares and paid $39 million in dividends in the quarter.

The consumer cyclical sector has had a strong recent showing, but will likely remain under pressure as consumers navigate a difficult spending environment and macroeconomic conditions. Despite those headwinds, Lear appears to be positioning itself strategically through partnerships and new technology. The maker of car seats and automotive electrical systems recently announced in the fourth quarter that it will supply seats for General Motors’ Orion Assembly and had completed its first cohort of the Lear Fellowship program with Palantir, a partnership that aims to accelerate industrial automation. Late last month, it was also revealed that Lear had landed a seating contract for the next-gen Ford Super Duty.

Should you buy stock in Lear right now?

Before you buy stock in Lear, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lear wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,407!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,237!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 17, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.