LEAR Earnings Results: $LEA Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEAR ($LEA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.94 per share, beating estimates of $2.60 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $5,714,600,000, beating estimates of $5,584,547,459 by $130,052,541.
LEAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of LEAR stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,255,992 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,942,442
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 822,531 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,779,258
- FMR LLC removed 656,251 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,629,796
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 530,900 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,947,735
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 526,763 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,496,181
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 459,043 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,104,543
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 415,191 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,318,097
