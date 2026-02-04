Lear Earnings Fall In Q4; Guides FY26; Shares Rise In Pre-market

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lear Corp. (LEA), an automotive technology supplier, on Wednesday reported its net income declined despite higher sales in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, Net income attributable to the company declined to $82.7 million from $88.1 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.58 versus $1.61 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company increased to $179.2 million from $161 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.41 versys $2.94 last year.

On average, 11 analysts had expected the company to report $2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $5.99 billion from $5.71 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expected full-year 2026 net sales to be $23.210 billion and $24.010 billion

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $1.030 billion and $1.200 billion for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Lear is 3.32% higher at $123.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

