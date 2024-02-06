Lear Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Lear Corporation (LEA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $127.3 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $117.5 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lear Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $177 million or $3.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $5.841 billion from $5.370 billion last year.

Lear Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $127.3 Mln. vs. $117.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.18 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.12 -Revenue (Q4): $5.841 Bln vs. $5.370 Bln last year.

