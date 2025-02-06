Lear Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lear Corporation (LEA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $88.10 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $127.30 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lear Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $161.00 million or $2.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $5.715 billion from $5.841 billion last year.

Lear Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $88.10 Mln. vs. $127.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $5.715 Bln vs. $5.841 Bln last year.

FY25 Revenue Guidance $21.875 Bln - $22.875 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.