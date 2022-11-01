Lear Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lear Corporation (LEA):

Earnings: $92.3 million in Q3 vs. -$26.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.54 in Q3 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lear Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $139.5 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.12 per share Revenue: $5.241 billion in Q3 vs. $4.268 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $20.55Bln-$21.05Bln

