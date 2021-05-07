Lear Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lear Corporation (LEA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $203.7 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $76.4 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Lear Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $225.9 million or $3.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $5.40 billion from $4.46 billion last year.

Lear Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $225.9 Mln. vs. $124.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.73 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.95 -Revenue (Q1): $5.40 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $20.35 - $21.15 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.