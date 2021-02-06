Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.3% to close at US$156 following the release of its annual results. Lear reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$17b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.62, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LEA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Lear's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$20.5b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 414% to US$13.48. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.08 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$176, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lear at US$210 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$130. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Lear's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 20%, well above its historical decline of 0.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So it looks like Lear is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Lear. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$176, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Lear going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Lear is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

