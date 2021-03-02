Lear Corporation (LEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Lear Corporation (LEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -67.53% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEA was $170.16, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $171.83 and a 169.24% increase over the 52 week low of $63.20.

LEA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). LEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports LEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 165.29%, compared to an industry average of 20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJJ with an increase of 38.19% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of LEA at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.