Lear Corporation (LEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Lear Corporation (LEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $197.64, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEA was $197.64, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $204.91 and a 93.44% increase over the 52 week low of $102.17.

LEA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). LEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.69. Zacks Investment Research reports LEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 160.95%, compared to an industry average of 42.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEA as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an increase of 21.96% over the last 100 days. SIMS has the highest percent weighting of LEA at 3%.

