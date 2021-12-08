Lear Corporation (LEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Lear Corporation (LEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $184, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEA was $184, representing a -10.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $204.91 and a 27.09% increase over the 52 week low of $144.78.

LEA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). LEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.14. Zacks Investment Research reports LEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.94%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lea Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEA as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 11.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LEA at 2.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.