Lear Corporation (LEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Lear Corporation (LEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -67.53% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEA was $157.51, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.80 and a 149.22% increase over the 52 week low of $63.20.

LEA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). LEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports LEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -64.4%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEA as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an increase of 28.21% over the last 100 days. IJJ has the highest percent weighting of LEA at 0.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.