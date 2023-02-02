Lear Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Lear Corp. (LEA) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $2.81 compared to $1.22, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $118 million or $1.97 per share compared to $22 million or $0.36 per share, prior year. Sales increased 10% to $5.4 billion, compared to $4.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Analysts on average had estimated $5.22 billion in revenue. Excluding the impact of commodities, foreign exchange and acquisitions, sales were up 13%, for the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, global vehicle production increased by 2% compared to a year ago, with North America up 8%, Europe up 5% and China down 5%.

Cash and cash equivalents at year-end was $1.1 billion and total liquidity was $3.1 billion.

For the full year 2023, the company expects net sales in a range of $21.20 billion - $22.20 billion. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.