Markets
LEA

Lear Corp. Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lear Corp. (LEA) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.05 compared to $4.00, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.75, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Core operating earnings was $205 million, compared to $378 million, prior year. Estimated negative impact of COVID-19 on Lear's core operating earnings in the first quarter was approximately $200 million.

First quarter sales decreased 14% to $4.5 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and acquisitions, sales were down 12%, reflecting production declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by the addition of new business. Analysts expected revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Estimated negative impact of COVID-19 on Lear's sales was approximately $900 million.

"Excluding the impact of COVID-19, Lear's results reflect solid financial performance in both of our business segments," said Ray Scott, Lear's CEO.

The company ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.45 billion and total liquidity of $3.2 billion and has no significant near-term debt maturities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular