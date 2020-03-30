Lear Corp. Boosts Capacity At AccuMED Facility To Produce Protective Masks

(RTTNews) - Lear Corp. (LEA) announced Monday it has added capacity at its AccuMED production facility, which specializes in the manufacturing of medical products, to produce protective masks to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company has already donated masks recently to the Detroit Medical Center, the largest health care provider in southeast Michigan, and the City of Detroit for use by the police and fire departments.

Additionally, the Mocksville facility is currently designing and developing full face shield visors for production to support the health care response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Lear's Mocksville facility designed a facemask in response to a shortage of personal protective equipment in China. Lear then added production capacity for masks in less than 72 hours.

With cases of COVID-19 rising in other areas of the world, the operation has expanded from three production lines to seven, and now employs 200 people. Total capacity is 25,000 units per day, based on availability of raw materials.

