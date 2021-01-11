Lear Corp.: Xevo Partners With Grubhub For Food Ordering Capabilities In FCA Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Lear Corp. (LEA) said its Xevo software business has partnered with Grubhub, a food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to deliver contactless food ordering capabilities in FCA vehicles via an app on the Uconnect Market connected services platform. FCA vehicles are the first to feature the Grubhub app as part of their connected services offerings, allowing consumers to reorder past favorites while on the go.

Uconnect Market, developed in partnership with Xevo, enables consumer interactions with popular brands and services through embedded ordering and transaction capabilities via the in-vehicle touchscreen. Uconnect Market is available in model-year 2019 and 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brand vehicles equipped with connected services and the latest generation of 8.4-inch touchscreens.

Alan D'Agostini, Director - Global Connected Services, FCA, said: "With the addition of Grubhub to Uconnect Market, FCA's in-vehicle commerce platform, we offer our customers a convenient option to food ordering, adding to the positive connectivity experience."

