Lear Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, But Sales Down; Cuts FY24 Sales View Below Market - Update

Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday trimmed its sales forecast for fiscal 2024, below market estimates.

Outlook

The company now expects net sales of $22.95 billion to $23.15 billion for fiscal 2024, compared to previous estimate of $23.23 billion to $23.67 billion.

Analysts, on average, project the firm to post sales of $23.41 billion for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now projects core operating earnings of $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion.

Q3 Results

In its third quarter, the company reported that earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $135.8 million, or $2.41 per share, compared to $132.9 million, or $2.25 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $162.8 million or $2.89 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share.

The company's sales for the quarter fell 3.4% to $5.584 billion from $5.781 billion last year.

