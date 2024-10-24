News & Insights

Markets
LEA

Lear Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, But Sales Down; Cuts FY24 Sales View Below Market - Update

October 24, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday trimmed its sales forecast for fiscal 2024, below market estimates.

Outlook

The company now expects net sales of $22.95 billion to $23.15 billion for fiscal 2024, compared to previous estimate of $23.23 billion to $23.67 billion.

Analysts, on average, project the firm to post sales of $23.41 billion for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now projects core operating earnings of $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion.

Q3 Results

In its third quarter, the company reported that earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $135.8 million, or $2.41 per share, compared to $132.9 million, or $2.25 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $162.8 million or $2.89 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share.

The company's sales for the quarter fell 3.4% to $5.584 billion from $5.781 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.