Markets
LEA

Lear Corp Q2 Net Falls Despite Rising Sales; Beats Estimates; Narrows Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lear Corporation (LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, on Tuesday reported results for the second quarter of 2022 that showed net income falling despite rising sales revenues. Earnings and revenues however exceeded analysts' expectations.

Net income for the three-month period dropped to $68.5 million or $1.14 per share as compared to $175.2 million or $2.89 per share in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The comparative dip is largely attributed to a $47 million favorable indirect tax ruling in a foreign jurisdiction in the second quarter of 2021 as well as the higher commodity costs and foreign exchange impact in the second quarter of 2022.

Excluding items, earnings declined to $107.4 million or $1.79 per share from $148.3 million or $2.45 per share in the year-ago period.

15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $1.44 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Net sales for the period, however, improved 7 percent to $5.1 billion, from $4.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

The company has narrowed its outlook for fiscal 2022. Net sales expectation is now between $20.55 billion and $21.05 billion, versus the $20.4 billion to $21.2 billion range seen earlier. Core operating earnings is seen between $815 million and $915 million versus the $765 million - $965 million range seen earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $1.405 and $1.505 billion as compared to the earlier expectation between $1.365 billion and $1.565 billion.

Shares of Lear Corp closed Monday's trading at $151.36. up $0.22 or 0.15 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular